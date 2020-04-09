Neighbourly Notes – 12 March 2020

ANOTHER quiet weekend on the calendar, that is unless you are a cricketer. The 2020 Kowie Toyota Pineapple Cricket tournament, one of the oldest and most prestigious rural cricket events in SA, reaches its climax on Saturday. This is the 116th event and promises some big hitting, great bowling and excellent cricket allround. Taking place at six venues in the area including the Port Alfred Country Club, two pitches at Port Alfred High School, the hospital pitch, Hilpert and at the airschool, there are plenty of opportunities to support your favourite team. The section A final will take place at the Country Club and the other venues will host the other finals.

FOR music lovers, taking place this Saturday is A melody of music at the Port Alfred Presbyterian Church. Unfortunately, if you haven’t purchased your ticket it is now too late as the show is sold out.

LOADSHEDDING is back with a vengeance and, despite a few weeks respite, it is going to hit the economy hard. South Africans can expect more job losses as businesses are forced to close due to a decline in production as well as customers. Small businesses cannot survive continuous power interruptions and the government’s reluctance to show any form of leadership in this regard is both disappointing and alarming. Every day we hear of a system failure at one power station or another but it must be asked why all of these incidents are happening now when we never heard of such things in the past. From the glory days of Eskom being one of the top five utility companies in the world to the current hopeless state of this government-owned institution, the government has not done a good job. It serves no purpose for the government to retain its bloated workforce at the expense of all other South Africans. It is time for some drastic measures to be taken, but is the government prepared to act, or will it allow the country to crumble?

ADDED to the current problems is the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, with people buying up all the dust masks and hand sanitisers in a panic buying spree that is both unnecessary and unhelpful. Businesses in the tourism sector have already witnessed a sharp decline in anticipated visitors. Though the incidents of infection from COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) are relatively low in SA, our porous borders and the apparent hubris of the government in believing it can handle the pandemic (which this certainly is, despite the World Health Organisation’s reluctance to use this word), this could become an issue in the near future for all of us. While COVID-19 will be just a bad case of flu for most people, care must be taken to ensure infection rates are minimised.

ANOTHER year has passed, so it is time to wish the following folk having a special day in the week ahead a very happy and healthy birthday and fortunate year ahead. Good wishes to Jean van der Merwe, Lorna Clayton, Pam Elliott, Cathy Yeomans, Clair Meiring, Angelique Adcock, Jody Chowles, Wendy Mitten, Matthew Strydom, Nicole Sullivan, Mercedes Biller, Jasmin Kruger, Francois Fourie, Joan van Niekerk, Anne Williams, Kate Heny, Julia Jamieson, Gayle Barnardt, Charl Waters, Lauren Kruger, Lizanda Hilpert, John Hughes, Bettine Hattingh, Ian Macpherson, Gert van der Merwe, Deon Stander, Jill Mitchell, Dee Jones-Phillipson, Marenna Spieker, John Barnes, Angie Waller, David Lawson, Pat Bailes, Grant Warren, Lynette Millard, Miemie Golding, Hilda Green, Gillian Bowen and her daughter Tamlyn, Pene Devenish, Ollie Davis, Ethan Mahloko, Lana de Aroja, Edna de Villiers, Fanie van den Berg, Melinda Smit, Guy Wessels, Sven Grimbeek, Bradley Fick, Phumla Mxuma, Renata Mouton, Meryl Baker, Pam Berman, Eve Wallace.

FURTHER success and congratulations to all businesses who are celebrating an anniversary at this time. Congratulations to Decadent at the Postmasters Village, and Hi-Tech Security.

THE financial indicators are so skewed by fear of COVID-19 and are therefore not a true indication of the state of the global economy. It does, however, show us how vulnerable the world economies are. With last year’s figures in brackets for comparison, the Rand was trading at R16.04 (R14.37) to the Dollar, R20.73 to the Pound (R18.82) and R18.19 to the Euro (R16.22). In the commodities department, Gold was trading at $1,666.83 per fine ounce ($1,304.21), Platinum was trading at $796.62 ($831.11) with Brent Crude Oil at of $50.36 ($66.80) per barrel.

SPECIAL thoughts and prayers are with all those folk who are not well, having or have already had tests, operations and treatments. Sterkte Roy Potter, Andrew de Vries, Emilene Bruwer, Jenny Groenewald, Derek Church, Jan Haig, Maureen Botha and Lyn Charter.

BEST wishes for many more and congratulations to all couples celebrating their wedding anniversaries this week, especially Colin and Louise Wiggett, David and Kim Wilson, Quinton and Paula Fick, Ian and Marion Macpherson, Gordon and June Sheasby.

THOUGHT for the week: “Aim for success, not perfection. Never give up your right to be wrong, because then you will lose the ability to learn new things and move forward with your life.”

BEST regards as always,

The Team