68 Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases, SA total now 2,028

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape has risen to 68 – up by seven from Friday.
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba’s spokesperson, Judy Ngoloyi, confirmed the numbers on Saturday evening.
“We are sitting at 68 confirmed cases,” she said. She said three new cases had been recorded in Nelson Mandela Bay, another three in the Buffalo City municipality and one in the Chris Hani district municipality.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases, meanwhile, listed the province’s cases as 69.
According to Ngoloyi there are now 44 recorded cases in Nelson Mandela Bay, 12 in the Buffalo City municipality, eight in the Sarah Baartman municipality, two in the Amathole district municipality and two in the Chris Hani municipality.
Health minister Zweli Mhize on Saturday night revealed that South Africa’s total had now risen to 2,028 with one new death, bringing the nationwide total number of fatalities to 25.
The government’s official Covid-19 website reported that there have now been 410 recoveries from the virus.
