68 Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases, SA total now 2,028

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape has risen to 68 – up by seven from Friday.

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba’s spokesperson, Judy Ngoloyi, confirmed the numbers on Saturday evening.

“We are sitting at 68 confirmed cases,” she said. She said three new cases had been recorded in Nelson Mandela Bay, another three in the Buffalo City municipality and one in the Chris Hani district municipality.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases, meanwhile, listed the province’s cases as 69.