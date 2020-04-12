SA has half the ventilators it may need for Covid-19 surge

The gap, contained in figures provided to parliament by the department, is a stark reminder of why the government has imposed stringent controls on travel, trade and social gatherings to try and slow transmission of the coronavirus, which has sickened just over 2,000 people and killed 24 in SA.

Slowing transmissions gives the government more time to ready the health system, train staff, and procure vital supplies ranging from ventilators to protective equipment for health-care personnel. SA is currently halfway through a five-week lockdown, which was originally due to end on April 17, before President Cyril Ramaphosa extended it to the end of the month.

The health department’s estimates show SA currently has 3,216 ventilators, with 2,105, or roughly two-thirds, in the private sector. It puts the projected need at 7,000, based on modelling of the epidemic that puts the peak demand for hospital beds in June. The figures are contained in a PowerPoint presentation circulated after a virtual meeting of parliament’s portfolio committee on health on Friday.

Covid-19 is a potentially deadly respiratory disease that in severe cases attacks the lungs. There is currently no cure, and the main treatment for patients who are struggling to breathe is supplementary oxygen. Patients who are in severe respiratory distress are sedated and put on a ventilator, which pushes oxygen into their lungs.