Chris Hani district latest Covid-19 EC hotspot

A relative of the siblings, a paramedic working at Dordrecht Emergency Medical Services (EMS), has been tested for the virus and is awaiting his results in quarantine.

It is understood the paramedic’s Covid-19-positive father is in intensive care at Frontier Hospital in Komani, while his aunt is in ICU at Komani Private Hospital.

DispatchLIVE was informed the siblings had attended a funeral prior to falling ill but this could not be confirmed.

Judy Ngoloyi, spokesperson for health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, told DispatchLIVE the department was testing and screening close contacts, “including families”, of the siblings.

DispatchLIVE was told there were two other possible coronavirus cases in the siblings’ village of Vaalbank in Dordrecht, but Ngoloyi was unable to confirm this.

The news that the paramedic’s father and aunt had tested positive for the virus has created panic among his colleagues at the Dordrecht EMS.

They have refused to work and their operations base has remained closed since Friday.

Ngoloyi said: “The staff who work on the same shift as the employee have requested to be screened and tested.”