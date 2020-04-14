‘SA can’t escape the worst of this epidemic’: Prof Salim Abdool Karim

“Can SA escape the worst of this epidemic? Is the exponential spread avoidable? The answer is that it is very, very unlikely. Put simply: no, we cannot escape this epidemic,” he said.
He said that once the lockdown was ended — “and we are going to have to end it at some point” — then new cases were likely.
However, he said SA had “gained time” to get hospitals and staff ready, actively track and find cases and, in the long term, have a vaccine ready.
“It’s an opportunity to get new treatments, new vaccines. And all of this needs time. Now, we are unlikely to get a treatment or a vaccine within the next few months — those things take years. And in our case we hope that maybe we’ll get it in a year or maybe 18 months.”
Karim was particularly concerned about the fact that flu season was right on the country’s doorstep, with winter just over a month away.
He said in addition to this was how the country was going to protect the elderly.
“In particular, those above 70, even those above 60 or 65. We’re really concerned with this thing about whether it’s going to be possible to have some kind of partial lockdown.”
He said the country could be prone to a “voluntary partial lockdown” until the end of September.
