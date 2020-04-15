Nine suspects arrested following looting of businesses in the PE Northern Areas

Eastern Cape SAPS management has strongly condemned the looting incidents reported in the Port Elizabeth Northern Areas.

A total of nine arrests have been effected in separate incidents since Tuesday morning (April 14) in connection with the lootings that took place in the Bethesldorp area. The suspects will all face charges relating to business robbery or housebreaking and theft. An additional charge of violating the Regulations of the Disaster Management Act – not being confined to their residence – will also be added.

The suspects aged between 23 and 50 years old are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates’ Court soon relating to their respective charges.

Due to the high visibility of law enforcement in the area, no further lootings took place last night or today, April 15, SAPS said. Police will maintain high visibility in these areas to curb further incidents of lootings.

Public Order Policing (POP), the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU), a private security company, SAPS Bethelsdorp, SAPS Gelvandale and Metro Police responded to the looting incidents, many of which took place simultaneously.

SAPs said the reaction of the police and other law enforcement was swift. Due to the volatility of the situation, POP fired teargas, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the looting incidents, saying: “These acts are purely criminal and are condemned in the strongest possible terms. Community members are warned to refrain from engaging in criminal acts as we will not hesitate to arrest and detain anyone found in contravention of the law. Law enforcement continue to patrol the area until the situation has returned to normal and will also continue to enforce the Disaster Management Act Regulations.”

