Thirty-four South Africans have now died of Covid-19‚ and there are 2‚506 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed the figures at a press on Wednesday evening.
Six of the seven deaths were in KwaZulu-Natal‚ with one in Gauteng.
On Tuesday‚ Mkhize said in a statement that there were 2‚415 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across SA – an increase in 143 cases from the day before.
At the briefing‚ communications company MultiChoice‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates announced that they had partnered to provide various pieces of protective equipment to frontline healthcare and other workers.
This included 100‚000 N95 masks‚ 350‚000 surgical masks‚ 100‚000 gloves‚ 10‚000 protective overalls‚ 10‚000 wipes and 100‚000 shoe covers.
By: Matthew Savides-TimesLIVE
Current Status of Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa
15 April 2020 – 18:24
Total cases: 2506
91 New cases
410 Full recoveries (Confirmed Negative)
34 Deaths
The breakdown per province of total infections is as follows:
GAUTENG 930
WESTERN CAPE 657
KWAZULU – NATAL 519
EASTERN CAPE 199
FREE STATE 97
LIMPOPO 25
MPUMALANGA 22
NORTH WEST 23
NORTHERN CAPE 16
UNALLOCATED 18
Due to differences in reporting methods, retrospective data consolidation, and reporting delays, the number of new cases may not always add up sequentially. We are constantly cleaning & deduplicating the data to ensure quality.
