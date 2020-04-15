Thirty-four South Africans have now died of Covid-19‚ and there are 2‚506 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed the figures at a press on Wednesday evening.

Six of the seven deaths were in KwaZulu-Natal‚ with one in Gauteng.

On Tuesday‚ Mkhize said in a statement that there were 2‚415 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across SA – an increase in 143 cases from the day before.

At the briefing‚ communications company MultiChoice‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates announced that they had partnered to provide various pieces of protective equipment to frontline healthcare and other workers.

This included 100‚000 N95 masks‚ 350‚000 surgical masks‚ 100‚000 gloves‚ 10‚000 protective overalls‚ 10‚000 wipes and 100‚000 shoe covers.

By: Matthew Savides-TimesLIVE

Current Status of Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

15 April 2020 – 18:24

Total cases: 2506

91 New cases

410 Full recoveries (Confirmed Negative)

34 Deaths

The breakdown per province of total infections is as follows:

GAUTENG 930

WESTERN CAPE 657

KWAZULU – NATAL 519

EASTERN CAPE 199

FREE STATE 97

LIMPOPO 25

MPUMALANGA 22

NORTH WEST 23

NORTHERN CAPE 16

UNALLOCATED 18

Due to differences in reporting methods, retrospective data consolidation, and reporting delays, the number of new cases may not always add up sequentially. We are constantly cleaning & deduplicating the data to ensure quality.

Department of health