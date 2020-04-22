Government to ease lockdown to allow sale of winter clothes and stationery – but stands firm on cooked hot food

Dlamini-Zuma also said as they were preparing to ease the lockdown that entered day 26 on Tuesday and was due to end on April 30, government was planning to allow stationers to resume trading to allow students to buy material essential for their home-based learning.

“Stationery, yes, those are some of the things I was talking about,” Dlamini-Zuma said in response to a question. “Winter is setting in so we need to ensure that, even if other things are not opened, winter clothes and other winter things like heaters and so on may have to be opened. Just like stationery, it’s one that may need to be looked at.”

MPs from across the political spectrum, including those from her own ANC party, the EFF and the DA, criticised Dlamini-Zuma’s decision to stop supermarkets selling cooked hot food such as roast chicken, chips, pies and shisanyama.

The MPs said the decision simply did not make sense as most essential workers relied on takeaways during their working hours.

The legislators also argued that the decision was killing the businesses of informal food traders in townships.