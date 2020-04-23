Share your photographs of how you are spending the extended lockdown

As everyone is indoors, Talk of the Town is inviting you to send us your photographs of how you are spending the extended lockdown period.

How are you keeping the kids entertained? How are you keeping yourselves busy? Are you baking up a storm, or fixing things around the house or spending more time in bed?

Let us have your photographs and we will share the best (the most whacky or beautiful, the most daring or loving etc.) in next week’s newspaper.

Send your photographs (1MB max size) by email to knowlesr@talkofthetown.co.za.

Let’s have some fun over the lockdown period and share with your fellow Talk of the Town readers. Together we will beat this thing.

UNITED – APART

Share this: Tweet



