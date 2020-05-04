Back to work, for some

On this, the 39th day of the South African Lockdown, and the 4th day since the lockdown moved to Level 4, It was almost as though all the regulations that have strangled the country’s economy had been lifted as people queued at shops in Port Alfred’s CBD.

Being only the first working day of Level 4 (ignoring Friday’s public holiday for Workers Day) many people travelled to town in order to top up their groceries, or purchase items that were previously prohibited, or to collect social grants.

However, there was no sign of any law enforcement officers visible to check the crowds for Covid-19 infection or enforce social distancing or the wearing of masks in public that is now mandatory.

The amount of work required to enable workers to return are manifold and involves complete disinfection of all surfaces as well as many other conditions that have to be met to enable workers to begin work.