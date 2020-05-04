The big ciggie war: Ramaphosa defends Dlamini-Zuma, state prepared to go to court

Here’s what has happened during the cigarette battle:

Ramaphosa says ban was a collective decision

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the decision to continue the ban on the sale of cigarettes under level 4 was a collective decision.

He responded to public speculation that co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma “defied” him after he had announced one week ago that cigarettes would be sold under eased lockdown rules.

“After careful consideration and discussion, the national coronavirus command council reconsidered its position on tobacco. As a result, the regulations ratified by the cabinet and announced by minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on April 29 extended the prohibition,” TimesLIVE quoted the president as saying in his weekly newsletter.

Government stands firm

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said the government will not be pressured into lifting the ban on the sale of cigarettes. He said government was willing to take its case to court as it has valid reasons for insisting on the ban.

“There is no possibility of a midway agreement that accommodates them and us. We believe that it is the right thing to do. I don’t see any of us agreeing on the measures the other party has taken.

“We will make our case in court. We believe we have very good reasons,” he told Sunday Times.