Queuing during the pandemic

With hundreds of people descending on Port Alfred’s CBD to collect social grants or purchase groceries, Wednesday afternoon, many did not wear masks and were in contravention of the social distancing rules.

Police appeared to be out in numbers to enforce the national lockdown regulations but did not always appear to be in control of the crowds.

However, as ministers and experts have warned, it is the responsibility of the individual to abide by the regulations. Police are now issuing large fines for anyone ignoring the regulations.

As an example, if one person in the queue has contracted the disease and transmits it to just one other who, in turn, returns home he or she will probably infect all the members of their family. These family members will also likely see people and, without protection, could infect others. As the virus can take 14-days to become symptomatic, infected people could be infecting others for two-weeks before their own symptoms show.

The government has enforced social distancing regulations and the wearing a facemasks when out of doors.

Stay safe.