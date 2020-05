South Africa now has 9,420 confirmed Covid-19 cases, health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a live address from Cape Town on Saturday.

There have now been 324,079 tests conducted, of which 16,327 were performed in the last day, the minister said.

The Eastern Cape was up to 1,078 confirmed cases, having increased by 89 cases since Friday.

With 4,809, the Western Cape still has the highest number of infected persons.

The provincial case breakdown is as follows: