SA weighs in on ‘possible discussions’ about level 3 lockdown

South Africans have weighed in about the “possible discussions” to officially ease the country into level 3 lockdown.
Although no official statement has been made yet, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers have hinted that level 3 may soon be on the cards.
In his newsletter to the nation this week, Ramaphosa said the goal was to ease the lockdown to level 3.
However, he said when the lockdown is eased it “will not be life as we knew it before” because the number of Covid-19 infections continues to increase.
“Our goal is to steadily reduce the alert level by keeping the rate of infection down and getting our health system ready for the inevitable increase in cases.
“As the lockdown is gradually eased, life will slowly return. But it will not be life as we knew it before,” Ramaphosa said.
“The committee is discussing the date for level 3. We hope we can discuss and get advice from an expert and see.
“But to tell when we will put it in place, I do not have an answer for that. Time will tell,” said Cele.
Last week, health minister Zweli Mkhize said prolonging the lockdown would not have a substantial impact on the possible peak of Covid-19 infections.
“Life is complex. In terms of our scientific focus, we were able to push the peak. If we were to prolong the lockdown, it would not have delayed the peak substantially.”
Mkhize was also quoted in a City Press report, saying: “We cannot continue with the country locked down forever. We need to now get people to begin to understand the change in behaviour that allows us to get back to normal economic activities.”
On social media, many have called on Ramaphosa to ease the lockdown.
#day47oflockdown I think Northern Cape, North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga can skip Level 3 and go straight to Level 2. pic.twitter.com/Lur1XqsHeS
— Zilondile (@ziloow_) May 12, 2020
I see the President making an announcement regarding level 3 soon. Vumani bo! pic.twitter.com/sGCKWnUv8O
— Motho wa Modimo (@MModimo) May 12, 2020
I have a feeling that President Ramaphosa is saving his next national address to announce downgrade to Level 3.
— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) May 12, 2020
Some people have cautioned against it, saying the country is not ready to move down a level.
These Levels should be determined per province's statistics. Western Cape and Gauteng are not ready fir Level 3… pic.twitter.com/n07CEL0hvz
— [🄼]🄾[🄳]🄰[🅃]🅂[🄾] (@Modatsop) May 12, 2020
Level 3 other provinces dont qualify for level 3 so the president should divide us according to province
— MattNhlabathi@gmail.com (@NhlabathiMatt) May 12, 2020
Good morning
I strongly suggest that certain provinces should be allowed to move into level 3, provinces like limpopo,North west, northern cape and mpumalanga with very low cases of covid and the rest can go back to level 5 especially the WC and EC
— Lindiwe Bhengu (@LindiweBhengu6) May 12, 2020
Imagining going to level 3 with so much infections and deaths rates, we all witnessed that statistics during level 5 and 4, we are not ready for level 3. #day47oflockdown
— Lufuno Raf (@LufunoRaf) May 12, 2020
