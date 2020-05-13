SA weighs in on ‘possible discussions’ about level 3 lockdown

Although no official statement has been made yet, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers have hinted that level 3 may soon be on the cards.

In his newsletter to the nation this week, Ramaphosa said the goal was to ease the lockdown to level 3.

However, he said when the lockdown is eased it “will not be life as we knew it before” because the number of Covid-19 infections continues to increase.

“Our goal is to steadily reduce the alert level by keeping the rate of infection down and getting our health system ready for the inevitable increase in cases.

“As the lockdown is gradually eased, life will slowly return. But it will not be life as we knew it before,” Ramaphosa said.