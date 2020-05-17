Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined

But health minister Zweli Mkhize yesterday defended the regulations, though he conceded that there is not much more the lockdown can do to contain the disease.

And business and labour have called for the easing of restrictions to be ramped up to level 2 as soon as possible.

Gray, chair of the South African Medical Research Council, said the strategy “is not based in science and is completely unmeasured” in remarks to News24.

The MAC scientists the Sunday Times spoke to all agreed that the lockdown should be lifted. Their claims that they are being sidelined tend to undermine the government’s insistence that its lockdown rules, and its exit from the lockdown, are always based on sound scientific advice.

However, the acting director-general of the department of health, Anban Pillay, said the government has “adopted almost all of the recommendations” they have made.

“We have never been engaged by Gray individually, or as a collective by the advisory committee, on the reasons for some of the measures that have been put in place. If they were engaged and wanted to understand something, we would be able to provide explanations.

“They could then share their views about alternatives, but we have never had such a discussion. They are directly in contact with us on almost a daily basis,” said Pillay.