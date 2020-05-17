Schools might reopen in June except those in ‘hot spots’

The department’s proposal must be approved by the National Coronavirus Command Council before going to the cabinet for final approval.

Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson for the department of basic education, said the leaked document was being used for “discussion purposes”.

“I know for a fact [it] has since been overtaken by events,” he said.

The national president of the South African Principals’ Association, David de Korte, said the logistics of teaching more than 157,000 matrics in camps would be “quite a challenge”.

“We would like to get back to school as soon as possible. We believe that face-to-face contact with pupils is the best way of imparting education.”

Basil Manuel, the executive director of the National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA, said: “We accept that this may be a reality that more than 5,000 schools may remain closed because opening them would simply just not make sense. However, I would seriously caution against holding matric camps. Where would you put the children?”

The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools has asked Motshekga to arrange a meeting with medical experts and scientists to try to allay parents’ fears.

The group’s CEO, Paul Colditz, said one-third of 3,700 parents responding to a recent snap survey believed schools should not reopen at all this year.

Meanwhile, some provinces appear to be struggling with cleaning programmes for schools. According to a circular, Stepinah Semaswe, the superintendent-general of the North West education department, has asked district officials and principals to “mobilise” parents to clean schools without indicating whether they would be paid.

Limpopo instructed schools to use 45% of their operating budgets to hire cleaners and buy gloves, aprons, and cleaning material. Those budgets are used for essentials, such as paper to print worksheets.

KwaZulu-Natal’s education department asked schools to hire cleaners to clean up to 25 classrooms a day at R10 per classroom.