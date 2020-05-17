Cigarette ban ‘a big failure in every way’, says report

Economists behind an extensive survey of smokers say the lockdown ban on cigarette sales has been a spectacular failure and should be lifted as soon as possible.

More than 90% of the 12,000-plus smokers who completed an online questionnaire said they had bought cigarettes in spite of the ban.

On top of its failure to stop people smoking, the ban had strengthened illicit distribution networks that would now be difficult to dismantle, the economists said.