COVID-19 UPDATE AND PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN AS AT 22 MAY, 2020

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 20 125 .

Case Data

Province Total cases for 22 May 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 2459 12,2
Free State 185 0,9
Gauteng 2521 12,5
KwaZulu-Natal 1735 8,6
Limpopo 120 0,6
Mpumalanga 98 0,5
North West 80 0,4
Northern Cape 39 0,2
Western Cape 12888 64,0
Unknown 0 0,0
Total 20 125 100,0

 

Testing Data

A total of 543 032 tests have been conducted with 17 599 done in the last 24-hour cycle.

 

Sector Total tested New tested
Private 266 108 49% 9 105 52%
Public 276 924 51% 8 494 48%
Grand Total 543 032 17 599

 

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 28 COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 397.

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 53 1036
Free State 6 121
Gauteng 29 1776
KwaZulu Natal 47 880
Limpopo 3 51
Mpumalanga 0 58
North West 1 29
Northern Cape 1 27
Western Cape 257 6126
Total 397 10104

 

The total number of recoveries to date is 10 104.

Provincial Breakdown:

For more info visit nicd.ac.za

