COVID-19 UPDATE AND PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN AS AT 22 MAY, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE AND STATISTICS AS AT 22.5.2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 20 125 .
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 22 May 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|2459
|12,2
|Free State
|185
|0,9
|Gauteng
|2521
|12,5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|1735
|8,6
|Limpopo
|120
|0,6
|Mpumalanga
|98
|0,5
|North West
|80
|0,4
|Northern Cape
|39
|0,2
|Western Cape
|12888
|64,0
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|20 125
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 543 032 tests have been conducted with 17 599 done in the last 24-hour cycle.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|266 108
|49%
|9 105
|52%
|Public
|276 924
|51%
|8 494
|48%
|Grand Total
|543 032
|17 599
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 28 COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 397.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased
|
The total number of recoveries to date is 10 104.
Provincial Breakdown:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|53
|1036
|Free State
|6
|121
|Gauteng
|29
|1776
|KwaZulu Natal
|47
|880
|Limpopo
|3
|51
|Mpumalanga
|0
|58
|North West
|1
|29
|Northern Cape
|1
|27
|Western Cape
|257
|6126
|Total
|397
|10104
For more info visit nicd.ac.za