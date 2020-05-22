Lane open on R72 between Kenton-on-Sea and Port Alfred

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) would like to notify motorists that one lane has been opened and stop-and-go sections are in place on the R72 between Kenton-on-Sea and Port Alfred.

A truck overturned on the road early this morning causing the road to be closed to motorists.

One lane has been opened and there are stop-and-go sections in place.

“Motorists are asked to be patient and obey the safety measures put in place. Alternative routes include the R67, R343, and the Sanlem Road. The alternative route via Makhanda (Grahamstown) is the N2,” said Mbulelo Peterson, Regional Manager for SANRAL Southern Region.

Issued by SANRAL

