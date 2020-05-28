Tune in for clarity on level 3 rules from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma today

South Africans awaiting an easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday will obtain clarity on a range of issues including exercise times and alcohol sales shortly.

The government confirmed on Thursday that co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel will address a news briefing on the regulations from 2pm.

A ministerial justice, crime prevention and security cluster briefing, “on security-related matters for Covid-19 level 3 restrictions”, is scheduled for 5pm.

Among the measures set to change on Monday, as the country moves from level 4 to level 3, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, are:

People will be able to exercise at any time during the day, provided this is not done in groups;

Alcohol will be sold under strict conditions on specified days and for limited hours – and for drinking at home only;

Limited domestic air travel will be allowed for business travel only.

The ministers are expected to explain the specifics of the changes on Thursday.

TimesLIVE will be reporting on the briefings with running updates during the presentations.

