Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner beats Covid-19

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has fully recovered from Covid-19 and has returned to work.

Ntshinga tested positive for the virus more than two weeks ago.

“Gen Ntshinga voluntarily underwent a routine check-up which included a test for the Covid-19 virus.

“At the time of the test Gen Ntshinga was asymptomatic but due to her nature of work and constant interaction with people from all walks of life she felt that it was imperative to undergo the test which resulted in positive diagnosis,” police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said.

Ntshinga underwent a second test recently which came back negative.

Ntshinga resumed her duties as provincial commissioner on Monday “in good health and spirit”.

Ntshinga said the key to defeating Covid-19 was to comply with disaster regulations and to continue to practise good personal hygiene and social distancing.

“The same commitment and strength demonstrated in the fight against crime must include and be taken to the backyard of Covid-19 which seeks to cause devastation among us,” Ntshinga said.

She thanked the police force, various stakeholders and individuals for their “unwavering and humbling” moral support during her period of self-isolation.

She encouraged members to observe the guidelines and containment measures as provided by the department of health.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

BY IAVAN PIJOOS

