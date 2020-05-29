Update on Covid-19 (29th May 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 29 240, with 1837 new cases reported from the last 24 hour testing cycle.

Case Data



Province New cases on 29 May

2020 Total cases for 29 May

2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 277 3583 12,3 Free State 6 231 0,8 Gauteng 254 3583 12,3 KwaZulu-Natal 79 2428 8,3 Limpopo 26 170 0,6 Mpumalanga 1 112 0,4 North West 9 143 0,5 Northern Cape 1 52 0,2 Western Cape 1152 18906 64,7 Unknown 32 32 0,1 Total 1837 29240 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 680 175 tests have been conducted cumulatively of which 24 452 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 34 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 611



The recoveries to date are 15 093 which translates to a recovery rate of 52,4%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 80 1700 Free State 8 124 Gauteng 31 2019 KwaZulu Natal 50 1180 Limpopo 3 97 Mpumalanga 0 67 North West 1 45 Northern Cape 1 31 Western Cape 437 9830 Total 611 15093

Gender Distribution Deaths:



Male (%) Female (%) Total 322 289 611

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths (%) Percentage 0-9 2 0,3 10-19 1 0,1 20-29 4 0,6 30-39 34 5,6 40-49 68 11,1 50-59 152 24,9 60-69 162 26,5 70-79 120 19,6 80-89 57 9,5 90-99 11 1,8 611 100

Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health