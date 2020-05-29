Saturday, May 30, 2020

Update on Covid-19 (29th May 2020)

By
Mauneen Charter
-

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 29 240, with 1837 new cases reported from the last 24 hour testing cycle.

Case Data

Province New cases on 29 May
2020		 Total cases for 29 May
2020		 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 277 3583 12,3
Free State 6 231 0,8
Gauteng 254 3583 12,3
KwaZulu-Natal 79 2428 8,3
Limpopo 26 170 0,6
Mpumalanga 1 112 0,4
North West 9 143 0,5
Northern Cape 1 52 0,2
Western Cape 1152 18906 64,7
Unknown 32 32 0,1
Total 1837 29240 100,0

 

Testing Data
A total of 680 175 tests have been conducted cumulatively of which 24 452 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 34 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 611


The recoveries to date are 15 093 which translates to a recovery rate of 52,4%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 80 1700
Free State 8 124
Gauteng 31 2019
KwaZulu Natal 50 1180
Limpopo 3 97
Mpumalanga 0 67
North West 1 45
Northern Cape 1 31
Western Cape 437 9830
Total 611 15093

 

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total
322 289 611

 

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths (%) Percentage
0-9 2 0,3
10-19 1 0,1
20-29 4 0,6
30-39 34 5,6
40-49 68 11,1
50-59 152 24,9
60-69 162 26,5
70-79 120 19,6
80-89 57 9,5
90-99 11 1,8
611 100

 

Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health

 

