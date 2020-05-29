Update on Covid-19 (29th May 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 29 240, with 1837 new cases reported from the last 24 hour testing cycle.
Case Data
|Province
|New cases on 29 May
2020
|Total cases for 29 May
2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|277
|3583
|12,3
|Free State
|6
|231
|0,8
|Gauteng
|254
|3583
|12,3
|KwaZulu-Natal
|79
|2428
|8,3
|Limpopo
|26
|170
|0,6
|Mpumalanga
|1
|112
|0,4
|North West
|9
|143
|0,5
|Northern Cape
|1
|52
|0,2
|Western Cape
|1152
|18906
|64,7
|Unknown
|32
|32
|0,1
|Total
|1837
|29240
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 680 175 tests have been conducted cumulatively of which 24 452 tests have been conducted since the last report.
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 34 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 611
The recoveries to date are 15 093 which translates to a recovery rate of 52,4%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|80
|1700
|Free State
|8
|124
|Gauteng
|31
|2019
|KwaZulu Natal
|50
|1180
|Limpopo
|3
|97
|Mpumalanga
|0
|67
|North West
|1
|45
|Northern Cape
|1
|31
|Western Cape
|437
|9830
|Total
|611
|15093
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Total
|322
|289
|611
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths (%)
|Percentage
|0-9
|2
|0,3
|10-19
|1
|0,1
|20-29
|4
|0,6
|30-39
|34
|5,6
|40-49
|68
|11,1
|50-59
|152
|24,9
|60-69
|162
|26,5
|70-79
|120
|19,6
|80-89
|57
|9,5
|90-99
|11
|1,8
|611
|100
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health