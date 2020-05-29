Five teacher unions and three school governing body associations say schools are not ready to reopen on Monday.

In joint statement issued on Friday afternoon‚ the organisations said basic education minister Angie Motshekga needed to turn back on her statement that schools should start for matrics and grade 7s on Monday.

“Taking all these conditions into consideration‚ unions and national school governing body associations agree that it would be a grievous mistake to force the reopening of schools on 1 June 2020.

“It is believed that the minister should retract her announcement in this regard and delay any further announcement to give the system more time to ready itself for a common reopening‚ because if not‚ we will see a haphazard reopening situation‚” the statement read.

It was issued by trade unions Sadtu‚ Naptosa‚ SAOU‚ PEU and Natu‚ as well as the Federation of School Governing Bodies of SA‚ National Association of School Governing Bodies and the Governing Body Foundation.

“We do not believe it to be in the best interest of children to return to schools when we know that uncertainty concerning their health and safety reigns.”

This is a developing story.

Source: ARENA Holdings.