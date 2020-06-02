Government wants total ban on public smoking

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed this on Sunday in commemoration of World No Tobacco Day.

The draft law seeks to provide for control over smoking, to regulate the sale and advertising of tobacco products and electronic delivery systems, to regulate the packaging and appearance of tobacco products and electronic delivery systems and to make provision for the standardisation of packaging.

This also includes the prohibition of free distribution of tobacco products and electronic delivery systems.

Mkhize said this move would protect the public from the harmful effects of tobacco use.

The current Act allows for 25% of a public space to be designated as a smoking area, but the revised one will have zero provision for this.

“Tobacco has been reported as a risk factor for coronary heart diseases, causing heart attacks. It also causes several types of cancer, the most prominent being lung cancer. Smoking contributes to a host of other diseases such as stroke, kidney failure and tuberculosis.

“Tobacco kills half of those who use it and shortens the life of users by 10 years, with the last years of life spent gasping for breath when walking or suffering heart attacks and heart failure,” Mkhize said.

He said South Africa was one of the first countries to protect children from tobacco by banning the sale of cigarettes to and by minors, banning advertising, promotion and sponsorship of sporting and social events by tobacco companies, and prohibiting smoking in a car when children under the age of 12 are present.