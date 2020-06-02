Update on Covid-19 (02nd June 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 35 812
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 2 June 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|4324
|12,1
|Free State
|299
|0,8
|Gauteng
|4276
|11,9
|KwaZulu-Natal
|2637
|7,4
|Limpopo
|193
|0,5
|Mpumalanga
|132
|0,4
|North West
|271
|0,8
|Northern Cape
|91
|0,3
|Western Cape
|23583
|65,9
|Unknown
|6
|0,0
|Total
|35812
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 761 534 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 18 792 tests have been conducted since the last report.
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 50 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 755
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries to date are 18 313 translates to a recovery rate of 51,1%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|88
|2123
|Free State
|8
|123
|Gauteng
|33
|2060
|KwaZulu Natal
|53
|1248
|Limpopo
|3
|145
|Mpumalanga
|0
|86
|North West
|1
|59
|Northern Cape
|1
|33
|Western Cape
|568
|12436
|Total
|755
|18313
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Total
|400 (53%)
|355 (47%)
|755
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage
|0-9
|2
|0,3
|10-19
|3
|0,4
|20-29
|4
|0,5
|30-39
|42
|5,6
|40-49
|83
|11,0
|50-59
|197
|26,1
|60-69
|197
|26,1
|70-79
|143
|18,9
|80-89
|66
|8,7
|90-99
|18
|2,4
|755
|100
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health
Media release: www.sacoronavirus.co.za