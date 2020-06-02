Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Update on Covid-19 (02nd June 2020)

By
Mauneen Charter
-

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 35 812

Case Data

Province Total cases for 2 June 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 4324 12,1
Free State 299 0,8
Gauteng 4276 11,9
KwaZulu-Natal 2637 7,4
Limpopo 193 0,5
Mpumalanga 132 0,4
North West 271 0,8
Northern Cape 91 0,3
Western Cape 23583 65,9
Unknown 6 0,0
Total 35812 100,0

 

Testing Data
A total of 761 534 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 18 792 tests have been conducted since the last report.

 

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 50 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 755


We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.


The recoveries to date are 18 313 translates to a recovery rate of 51,1%.

 

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 88 2123
Free State 8 123
Gauteng 33 2060
KwaZulu Natal 53 1248
Limpopo 3 145
Mpumalanga 0 86
North West 1 59
Northern Cape 1 33
Western Cape 568 12436
Total 755 18313

 

Gender Distribution Deaths:

 

Male (%) Female (%) Total
400 (53%) 355 (47%) 755

 

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage
0-9 2 0,3
10-19 3 0,4
20-29 4 0,5
30-39 42 5,6
40-49 83 11,0
50-59 197 26,1
60-69 197 26,1
70-79 143 18,9
80-89 66 8,7
90-99 18 2,4
755 100

 

Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health

 

Media release: www.sacoronavirus.co.za

