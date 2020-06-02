Update on Covid-19 (02nd June 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 35 812

Case Data



Province Total cases for 2 June 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 4324 12,1 Free State 299 0,8 Gauteng 4276 11,9 KwaZulu-Natal 2637 7,4 Limpopo 193 0,5 Mpumalanga 132 0,4 North West 271 0,8 Northern Cape 91 0,3 Western Cape 23583 65,9 Unknown 6 0,0 Total 35812 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 761 534 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 18 792 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 50 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 755



We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.



The recoveries to date are 18 313 translates to a recovery rate of 51,1%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 88 2123 Free State 8 123 Gauteng 33 2060 KwaZulu Natal 53 1248 Limpopo 3 145 Mpumalanga 0 86 North West 1 59 Northern Cape 1 33 Western Cape 568 12436 Total 755 18313

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total 400 (53%) 355 (47%) 755

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage 0-9 2 0,3 10-19 3 0,4 20-29 4 0,5 30-39 42 5,6 40-49 83 11,0 50-59 197 26,1 60-69 197 26,1 70-79 143 18,9 80-89 66 8,7 90-99 18 2,4 755 100

Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health

Media release: www.sacoronavirus.co.za