Grant day in Port Alfred CBD

Port Alfred CBD was busy this morning as people came to town to collect their social grants and, although some queues were organised specifically to enforce social distancing, many gathered in small groups where social distancing was not being observed.

While many people wore masks but others did not.

Main Street had been cordoned off by police, as it was last month, and police and security officers attempted to keep people at least 1.5m apart and, unlike last month, banking staff sprayed hands with alcohol before customers were allowed to use the machine.

Again, there were very small queues at liquor outlets.

Heritage Mall was crowded as the staff there were on strike and preventing the store from opening. Staff alleged that Pick n Pay had not paid them the UIF/TERS funds for June as they had expected.

