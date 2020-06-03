Lockdown judgment should have been more concise and persuasive: legal experts

On Tuesday, judge Norman Davis declared that the regulations promulgated by co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma were “unconstitutional and invalid”.

Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre de Vos told Cape Talk on Wednesday the judgment did not specify whether the invalidity of the regulations applied from when they were promulgated.

“The application to the specifics is a little bit of a mess because the judge did not discuss all the regulations.

“He used a few … and then he said that means almost all the regulations are irrational, which is not something one can do in a legal perspective,” De Vos said.

He said the judgment was likely to be appealed. “I think most or all of it will be overturned,” he said.

Daniel Witz, a lawyer, shared De Vos’s sentiments.

“There is a lot to learn from the judgment but in my view it could be more concise, accurate and persuasive. I would be surprised if it survives the scrutiny of a higher court. Alternatively, I would expect a change to be made in the specific regulations cited in the judgment,” said Witz.