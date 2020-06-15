Cold weather remains over Gauteng and central SA until Friday, weekend set to be fairer

Brace yourself! The already cold weather is expected to worsen in Gauteng, Free State, North West, Mpumalanga and parts of KwaZulu-Natal from Tuesday and last until Thursday, the SA Weather Service says.

The weekend is set to bring warmer temperatures, however.

The service said on Monday: “The cold weather that gripped parts of South Africa during the past days, is expected to continue this week over the central and eastern parts, where it will get worse. This will be due to cloud and showers of rain at times from tomorrow until Thursday over North West, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and some parts of Limpopo.”

The cause of these extreme conditions is a cut-off low system over the Free State on Tuesday and Wednesday which will then move slowly northeastwards by Thursday.

“As a result of this weather system, heavy rains which can lead to localised flooding are expected along the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal into southern Mozambique on Wednesday night into Thursday.”

This system is expected to exit the country on Friday, with temperatures improving to the high teens and low twenties from the weekend, the SA Weather Service said.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

