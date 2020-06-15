Gauteng has 11‚164 Covid-19 cases‚ with 81 deaths

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng is 11‚164 — with 3‚348 recoveries and 81 deaths.

The provincial health department said in an update on Monday that out of a total of 19‚359 contacts‚ 13‚170 people had completed the

14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and were therefore deisolated.

There were 565 people being treated in public and private hospitals in the province as of Sunday.

Johannesburg had the highest number of cases at 5‚545 — followed by Ekurhuleni with 2‚234 and Tshwane with 1‚543.

The West Rand had 852 cases‚ while Sedibeng recorded 290 cases.

At least 700 cases were unallocated.

By: Kgaugelo Masweneng

