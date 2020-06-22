Daveyton in shock as bodies pile up

“He had given her the runaround for months,” she said.

Noeleen said they posted pictures on social media, pleading for help in finding their relatives.

“Instead, we got a call from police and shockingly found out that they were murdered.”

Noeleen said her mother and brother were the only people who had the mechanic’s contact numbers.

Tshwane’s other son, Ntlonelo, said they needed answers for the deaths.

“We are still very pained and confused because we don’t know why they were killed. We found ourselves having to go identify their bodies in the mortuary. We cannot find closure.”

He said the two will be buried in the Eastern Cape.

The community is still reeling in shock after the discovery of the body of a woman with a burnt face.

Resident Vuyisile Saule said they were woken by a screaming passerby who discovered the body while going to work around at 5am on Friday.

“I have never seen such cruelty. Her body was dumped right on the pavement. No-one heard anything. Her upper body had been burnt beyond recognition, with the leftovers of her burnt clothes on top of her chest.”

Saule said she suspected the woman may have been raped because her torn panties were placed on top of her body.

Another resident, Thembi Molefe, said: “There were pieces of boxes and plastic on her chest that were used to burn her. It showed she was not killed there. Her jacket and sneakers were also burnt, as if the person burning them wanted to destroy her face and belongings so she would not be identified.”

Ubisi said the area had high numbers of rapes, robberies, murders and housebreakings, all happening mostly at night.

“We are concerned with the killings and the continued dumping of bodies in our area. We have discovered that some of these killings don’t happen in our area.”

Last week, Sowetan reported about two women found murdered and their bodies stuffed under their boyfriend’s beds in different areas.

The first body was that of Silindile Ndlovu, who was allegedly murdered by her live-in lover following an argument. Her body was wrapped in a blanket and hidden under a bed. It was found by the man’s friends after they suspected foul play when they did not see her around all day.

On the same day, police found a decomposing body of a woman wrapped in plastic and a blanket under a bed in her lover’s home at Gabon informal settlement. Neighbours noticed a bad smell coming from the house and confronted the man.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

BY PROMISE MARUPENG