Two more coronavirus cases in Ndlambe

Ndlambe Municipality’s Covid-19 JOC Committee has confirmed two new positive Covid-19 cases in Ndlambe, bringing the total number of active cases to six.

A Bathurst patient was confirmed positive over the weekend and is in self isolation.

Today, an employee at the Municipal Supply Chain offices in Campbell Street tested positive. The offices are presently being sanitised. Tracking and tracing teams have been activated for both cases.

Information provided by Sunshine Coast Tourism on behalf of Mayor Khululwa Ncamiso.

