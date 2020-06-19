New case of coronavirus in Port Alfred

The Ndlambe Municipality Covid-19 JOC Committee has confirmed one new positive Covid-19 case reported in Port Alfred following routine screening at Capitec Bank.

As a precaution, Capitec Bank in Main Street is closed for sanitising. All staff members are being tested at the Port Alfred Hospital and ATMs have been sanitised.

The committee also confirms that all positive cases in the Ndlambe area are in isolation and that the rumour regarding a pupil at Alexandria High School testing positive for Covid-19 is unfounded.

This information was provided by Sunshine Coast Tourism on behalf of Mayor Khululwa Ncamiso

