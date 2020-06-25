Ndlambe Lockdown Support Group make a splash

The Ndlambe Lockdown Support Group (NLSG) took the plunge on Thursday morning at East Beach in aid of raising awareness of their cause and to encourage donations.

The group requires donations of food, clothing and other items, along with cash donations to enable them to continue the work of assisting the more vulnerable members of our community.

According to the swimmers the water was warm yet, observing the ice forming on their skin, their perception might have been influenced based on loss of feeling in their extremities.

