UKZN medical student and staffer test positive for Covid-19

A University of KwaZulu-Natal medical student and a staff member have both tested positive for Covid-19.

The university confirmed on Tuesday that the student, based at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine, had been taken for medical attention.

“Once assessed, the student will be referred to an appropriate isolation facility,” said university spokesperson Normah Zondo.

A staff member at the department of student residence affairs, based at the Howard College campus, has also contracted the coronavirus.

Zondo said the department’s offices have been closed for disinfection.

“We are in the process of tracing possible contacts. As a precautionary measure, all co-workers and fellow students who have been in direct contact with the staff member and student have been asked to self-isolate by staying at home for the next 14 days,” said Zondo.

From Monday, one third of staff and students were due to start returning to the university as part of its phased-in approach.

“Every effort is made to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 virus at our campuses.

“The university has put in place health and safety measures to ensure safety on our campuses,” said Zondo.

