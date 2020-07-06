1,718 schools vandalised during Covid-19 lockdown: Angie Motshekga

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said almost all the provinces are currently doing repairs to schools which have been vandalised.

A total of 1,718 schools have been vandalised during the national lockdown, she told a briefing on Sunday.

“What is disturbing is that the criminals continue to cause havoc in our schools,” the minister said.

“In Gauteng alone, 351 schools have been affected by vandalism. Six were vandalised just this week, and these are burglaries taking place in schools previously targeted.”

In North West, a school was torched during the past week, resulting in damage to three classrooms.

“The province reports that burning tyres were used to set the school on fire,” Motshekga said.

The minister said: “This is a serious setback for the communities affected by these barbaric acts, which cause so much damage to our infrastructure.”

Motshekga said pupils unable to return to school due to challenges related to Covid-19 were being supported through a variety of platforms, including radio, television and online, with curriculum content that can be accessed with or without data.

TimesLIVE

