SA Latest Covid-19 statistics – 9 July 2020

SA Minister of Health Dr. Zwelini Mkhize released the latest statistics on Covid-19.

A cumulative total of 224 665 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported. Gauteng Province has now overtaken Western Cape as the province with the

highest numbers of cases cumulatively.



Case Data



Province Total cases for 8 July 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 42357 18,9 Free State 3259 1,5 Gauteng 75015 33,4 KwaZulu-Natal 17962 8,0 Limpopo 2131 0,9 Mpumalanga 2528 1,1 North West 7147 3,2 Northern Cape 974 0,4 Western Cape 73292 32,6 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 224665 100,0

Testing Data

1 944 399 tests have been completed in total of which 36 867 new tests are reported

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 100 COVID-19 related deaths- 2 from Limpopo, 18 from KwaZulu-Natal, 15 from Mpumalanga, 18 from Eastern Cape, 47 from Western Cape.

This brings the total deaths to 3 602

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased

The number of recoveries is 106 842, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,5%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 582 24304 Free State 19 528 Gauteng 478 19779 KwaZulu-Natal 223 5307 Limpopo 44 665 Mpumalanga 22 668 North West 36 1456 Northern Cape 6 254 Western Cape 2192 53881 Total 3602 106842



Talk of the Town Reporter

Share this: Tweet



