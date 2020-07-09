SA Latest Covid-19 statistics – 9 July 2020

SA Minister of Health Dr. Zwelini Mkhize released the latest statistics on Covid-19.
A cumulative total of 224 665 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported. Gauteng Province has now overtaken Western Cape as the province with the
highest numbers of cases cumulatively.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 8 July 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|42357
|18,9
|Free State
|3259
|1,5
|Gauteng
|75015
|33,4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|17962
|8,0
|Limpopo
|2131
|0,9
|Mpumalanga
|2528
|1,1
|North West
|7147
|3,2
|Northern Cape
|974
|0,4
|Western Cape
|73292
|32,6
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|224665
|100,0
Testing Data
1 944 399 tests have been completed in total of which 36 867 new tests are reported
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 100 COVID-19 related deaths- 2 from Limpopo, 18 from KwaZulu-Natal, 15 from Mpumalanga, 18 from Eastern Cape, 47 from Western Cape.
This brings the total deaths to 3 602
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased
The number of recoveries is 106 842, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,5%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|582
|24304
|Free State
|19
|528
|Gauteng
|478
|19779
|KwaZulu-Natal
|223
|5307
|Limpopo
|44
|665
|Mpumalanga
|22
|668
|North West
|36
|1456
|Northern Cape
|6
|254
|Western Cape
|2192
|53881
|Total
|3602
|106842
