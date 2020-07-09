Recipes to share – Pasta Salad

Today’s recipe is a very easy pasta salad, which goes perfect with a braai. This salad tastes better if it rests for a day or two in the fridge, so you can make it in advance.

PASTA SALAD

Ingredients:

1 Medium Green Pepper – finely chopped

1 Medium Onion – finely chopped

20ml Medium Curry Powder

125ml Cooking Oil

200ml White Sugar

250ml Tomato Sauce

125ml Vinegar

Pinch of pepper

500g – 1 Packet Screw/Shell noodles

Method:

Cook noodles in salted water as usual and drain well.

Add chopped onion and green peppers.

Mix tomato sauce, oil, vinegar, sugar, curry powder and pepper together.

Pour mixture over the noodles & mix lightly.

Leave in fridge for a couple of hours and mix lightly again before serving, for best taste leave overnight.

Enjoy – Anneli

