Recipes to share

Most of us are spending more time at home due to lockdown restrictions and I personally have found more time to experiment in the kitchen. I have a four year old daughter and on those days when I’m out of ideas and can’t listen to another “mommy play with me”, we go into the kitchen, put on our aprons and put our culinary skills to the test. Amidst all the uncertainty and chaos of our current situation there is something comforting in having a nice family dinner, whether it is a toasted sarmie, a proper Sunday lunch or having a cup of tea with your kids while sitting on the stoep, savouring the Rice Krispie treats you made together.

In light of this I thought it a good idea to start sharing some of my favourite, tried and tested recipes. I will post a new recipe every few days. These recipes I have ‘collected’ over the years from friends and family and which are now part of my (very disorganised) recipe binder.

Please feel free to submit your favourite recipes to hansteina@arena.africa and we will feature them on our website.

Let’s get cooking and baking together.

Anneli Hanstein

