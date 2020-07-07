Chocolate Crunchies

Preheat oven to 150°C

Ingredients:

2 cups of self-raising flour

2 cups desiccated coconut

¼ tsp salt

1 cup sugar

1 cup oats

2 tbls cocoa powder

250g marg or butter

4 eggs

Icing ingredients:

2 cups icing sugar

2 tbls cocoa powder

2 tbls marg or butter

¼ cup water

Method:

Melt cocoa and marg/butter together.

Mix dry ingredients

Beat eggs and add to dry ingredients followed by melted marg/cocoa mixture.

Using a spoon mix all ingredients together.

Grease oven pan and line with baking/wax paper.

Press mixture into pan and bake for about 20 – 25 minutes.

While this is baking prep icing by melting your marg/butter and whisking in the cocoa powder and icing sugar. Pour in the water to give a more runny consistency.

Pour over crunchies as soon as they come out of the oven. Let cool and cut into squares.

Notes: If you don’t have self-raising flour just add 1 tsp baking powder for every cup of cake flour.

