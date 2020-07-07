Chocolate Crunchies
Preheat oven to 150°C
Ingredients:
2 cups of self-raising flour
2 cups desiccated coconut
¼ tsp salt
1 cup sugar
1 cup oats
2 tbls cocoa powder
250g marg or butter
4 eggs
Icing ingredients:
2 cups icing sugar
2 tbls cocoa powder
2 tbls marg or butter
¼ cup water
Method:
Melt cocoa and marg/butter together.
Mix dry ingredients
Beat eggs and add to dry ingredients followed by melted marg/cocoa mixture.
Using a spoon mix all ingredients together.
Grease oven pan and line with baking/wax paper.
Press mixture into pan and bake for about 20 – 25 minutes.
While this is baking prep icing by melting your marg/butter and whisking in the cocoa powder and icing sugar. Pour in the water to give a more runny consistency.
Pour over crunchies as soon as they come out of the oven. Let cool and cut into squares.
Notes: If you don’t have self-raising flour just add 1 tsp baking powder for every cup of cake flour.