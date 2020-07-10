East London man, 90, recovers from Covid-19, thanks nurses for their sacrifice

A 90-year-old East London man has recovered from Covid-19 — and gives full credit to the nurses who cared for him during his ordeal.

Kenneth Murdoch has lived happily at Fairlands Home for the Aged for more than 20 years, but never thought his later years would be upended by a pandemic.

Speaking to DispatchLIVE on Thursday, he said he tested at the beginning of June and the results came back positive.

He isolated in one of the wards at Fairlands and tested again on June 23, and on Tuesday he got the news he had been waiting for. He was negative.