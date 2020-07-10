Load-shedding from midday as power plant breakdowns increase: Eskom

Rolling power cuts returned on Friday with Eskom announcing it is implementing stage 2 load-shedding from noon and continuing until 10pm.

There is a also risk of electricity cuts during the weekend.

In a statement, Eskom said: “This load-shedding has been caused by an increase in plant breakdowns exceeding 3,000MW of capacity.”

Eskom said five generation units were taken off the grid on Thursday night. On Friday morning, the power utility experienced a breakdown at the Matimba power station, which has resulted in the need for load-shedding.

“Two units at the Arnot power station, as well as a unit each at Kendal, Tutuka and Majuba, were taken off the grid last night and this morning. These removed more than 3,000MW of capacity from the system. The delayed return to service of a generation unit at the Duvha power station has added significant pressure to the generation system.”

The City of Tshwane was the first metro to announce it was implementing load-shedding at stage two from midday on Friday, effective until 10pm.