Five confirmed dead in Zuurbekom church ‘hostage’ drama

At least five people have been killed in what Gauteng police described as a “hostage situation” and shooting at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Zuurbekom, west of Johannesburg.

Police said they were alerted to the situation in the early hours of Saturday.

“At approximately 3am this morning, various disciplines of the SA Police Service followed by members of the SA National Defence Force responded to reports of a shooting and an alleged hostage situation at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Zuurbekom, a town in the West Rand …

“A group of armed people came to the Modise church and allegedly attacked people who were inside indicating that they were coming to take over the premises,” said national police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo.

He said police were investigating the possibility that this attack may have been motivated by a feud between conflicted parties in the church.