Booze banned, curfew back and you can’t visit family: Everything you need to know about Ramaphosa’s address

Alcohol sales have been banned again – this time with immediate effect – and the night-time curfew has been reinstated as the government steps up measures to curb the rapid spread of Covid-19.

This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his address to the nation on Sunday night, in a week during which Covid-19 cases reached 276,244 across the country and with 4,079 people having died from the disease.

Ramaphosa said it was decided after several meetings of the cabinet and the national coronavirus command council to keep the country at alert level 3 of the national lockdown. However, it was decided that some of the restrictions that were in place under lockdown levels 5 and 4 needed to be reinstated.

Among the restrictions to be brought back is the immediate prohibition on the sale of alcohol and a night-time curfew confining people to the indoors between 9pm and 4am. The government would also make it compulsory to wear face masks in public areas.

“Employers, shop owners and managers, public transport operators, and managers and owners of any other public building are now legally obliged to ensure that anyone entering their premises or vehicle must be wearing a mask. All workplaces and all institutions need to ensure that there is a designated coronavirus official responsible for making sure that all regulations and all precautions are strictly adhered to,” the president said.

Ramaphosa said the government was immediately suspending the sale of alcohol, as this has proven to be a burden on the health care system.

“We have therefore decided that to conserve hospital capacity, the sale, dispensing and distribution of alcohol will be suspended with immediate effect. There is now clear evidence that the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure being put on hospitals, including trauma and ICU units, due to motor vehicle accidents, violence and related trauma.

“Most of these and other trauma injuries occur at night. Therefore, as an additional measure to reduce the pressure on hospitals, a curfew will be put in place between the hours of 9pm and 4am,” he said.