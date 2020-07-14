A special thank you to the community of Port Alfred

“The dancers “Worshippers Arise” from the Word of Truth Church in Port Alfred, decided to bless those who are walking daily out of there comfort zone and standing in the gap for us in order to serve those infected by the virus and other illnesses,” said Karin Kahn.

“They are serving the community on a daily basis and putting themselves in harm’s way, in order to serve and protect us.”

The dancers, therefore, decided to bake something to take to the Hospital and Clinic staff, the Police station and the Security forces on Friday the July 10, just to boost their morale.

People in Word of Truth baked and also asked others in the community if they want to lend a helping hand and bake something.

“The response was amazing and in a short space of time, we had enough cakes and goodies to bless all the people in the Hospital, Clinic, Police and Security sector. More than enough,” explained Kahn. “We also prayed a prayer of protection over them so that the Lord will watch over them at this time.

“We could not have done it without your support. Something little to make their load a little lighter and for them to know we love and appreciate them.”

THANK YOU, THANK YOU! IF WE STAND TOGETHER, WE CAN ACCOMPLISH ANYTHING!

