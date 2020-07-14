Recipes to share – Sweet & Sticky Marinade for Chicken Braai

If you are in the mood for sweet and sticky braai chicken this is the recipe to try. It is very easy and uses everyday ingredients to add flavour to braaied chicken.

Please feel free to submit your favourite recipes to hansteina@arena.africa and we will feature them on our website.

Sweet & Sticky Marinade for Chicken Braai

Ingredients:

1 Large Onions Chopped

2 Tbl Butter or Oil

1 Cup Tomato Paste

2 Tbl Sugar

4 Tbl Vinegar

1 Tsp Mustard Powder

1 Tsp Salt

¼ Tsp Pepper

¾ Cup Water

2 Tbl Worcestershire Sauce

Chicken pieces to marinade

Method:

Put butter/oil in pan, add onion and brown.

Add in rest of ingredients.

Simmer for 20 minutes.

This marinade can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks.

Place chicken pieces in marinade and leave in fridge for ±24 hours.

Take out of marinade and braai.

This is an extra step, well worth the effort – pour marinade after you take chicken out into a pot and boil for about 10 – 15 minutes (keep stirring). Your marinade will thicken a bit and you can now use this as a basting on the chicken while braaing.

Enjoy – Anneli

