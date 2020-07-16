Eastern Cape Cogta MEC in bizarre call for quarantine ‘comradeship’

People accused of wrongdoing should not be held accountable while in quarantine as their immune system might not be able to handle the stress, resulting in them dying.

This was the shocking call made by Eastern Cape co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha during a virtual memorial service of the late Buffalo City Metro speaker, Alfred Mtsi, in East London on Wednesday.

Mtsi, 69, died from Covid-19 complications at Life Beacon Bay hospital on Sunday morning.

Addressing mourners from the East London City Hall, Nqatha — who is meant to promote clean and good governance — made the bizarre call, saying those facing disciplinary action would be stressed, resulting in weakened immune systems, which in turn would make them vulnerable to the coronavirus.