WATCH | Police accused of ‘absurd’ use of water canon, stun grenades to quell hospitality industry protest

“Instead of a constructive and common-sense response, the tourism and hospitality sector has been subject to flip flopping, uncertainty and today, an unnecessary use of violence in response to a peaceful protest,” said Maynier.

“This is completely unjustifiable considering the lengths that the industry has gone to to put in place the necessary safety measures to stop the spread of Covid-19. These businesses can open safely and they should be allowed to do so,” he said.

Safety and security MEC Albert Fritz condemned the police action as a “heavy-handed and unwarranted response to a reported peaceful protest”.

Taking a swipe at the police’s alleged lack of response to help Cape Town law enforcement authorities to quell land invasions across the city and the province, he accused the police service of hypocrisy and a disproportionate response of force in the CBD on Friday “while arguing that they are under-resourced and unable to adequately attend to violent and malicious protest action elsewhere”.

“It is reported that the peaceful protesters were standing outside parliament in a socially distanced manner while holding placards. They then began to form a human chain separated by 1.5m long ribbon,” read a safety and security ministry statement.

“At which point the police informed the protesters that they were not within their rights to protest. They then said that the protesters had two minutes to disperse and proceeded to use water guns and set off stun grenades,” it read.

“It is absurd that SAPS and the SANDF are not able to fully mobilise enough resources to respond adequately to violent protests in areas which are experiencing looting, public violence, land invasions, destruction of property and barricading of roads; and yet they are able to mobilise water cannons and stun grenades at the drop of a hat to disperse peaceful protests,” said Fritz.

He said he had raised the matter with Western Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata.

“It is essential that SAPS’ Public Order Policing’s (POP) protocol be urgently reviewed to ensure that their response is adequate and proportional to the threat experienced,” said Fritz.

