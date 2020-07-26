Trade minister Patel tests positive for Covid-19

Trade minister Ebrahim Patel on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19, the cabinet said, the fourth minister to contract the virus in Africa’s hardest-hit country.

Cabinet spokeswoman Phumla Williams said in a statement that Patel, 58, received his results on Saturday.

“Minister Patel is in good spirits and is in self-quarantine, and will continue to work from home,” Williams said.

“Those that have been in contact with the Minister are also in self-isolation and have been encouraged to get tested,” she added.