Nine arrested in N2 roadblock with cigarettes, dagga

Police conducting a roadblock in KwaMbonambi in northern KwaZulu-Natal arrested nine suspects after finding them with prohibited items including cigarettes and dagga.

During the roadblock on the N2 on Friday, police stopped two minibus taxis and searched the occupants.

They arrested two men aged 26 and 41 for being in possession of illicit cigarettes. Police found both suspects with a number of cartons of counterfeit cigarettes.

Police also searched a bus and found two bags of dagga. A 30-year-old man was arrested for possession of dagga.

Three passenger vehicles were also pulled over and six men aged between 25 and 53 arrested after police found cartons of illicit cigarettes and alcohol in their vehicles.

The arrested suspects were all detained and will appear at the Empangeni magistrate’s court on Monday.

© TimesLIVE

