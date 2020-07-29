Police can now access state capture inquiry evidence as Ramaphosa changes the rules

In a gazette published on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa effected the change, which potentially opens greater chances of prosecution.

The gazette, which changes the terms of the inquiry into allegations of state capture, states that any employee of the inquiry will not be precluded from being employed or used as a consultant for “any” state prosecution agency.

They are also allowed to use or disclose any “information, records or documents” obtained during work with the inquiry as part of law-enforcement investigations.